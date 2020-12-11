Danville Police Department kicks off compliance checks

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Danville Police Department is kicking off compliance checks at tobacco retailers throughout the next 12 months by utilizing underage youth participants.

Each retailer is educated by the Danville Police Department prior to the checks by providing each business with tobacco education retailer kits, required signage, and department contact information.

Commander Terry McCord reminds each business and their employees to verify the age of tobacco customers by inspecting and confirming valid identification to anyone who looks under the age of 30.

Tobacco facts

· Smoking causes coronary heart disease, the leading cause of death in the United States.

· In 2006, 26,932 people died from heart disease, more than 26 percent of all deaths in Illinois that year.

· Cigarette smokers are two to four times more likely to develop coronary heart disease than nonsmokers

· $5.49 Billion in Health costs annually in Illinois due to tobacco use.

The Kid’s can’t buy em’ here Tobacco Enforcement Program is administered with assistance of the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The Danville Police Department strives to improve the health, safety, and quality of life for the citizens of the City of Danville. Programs such as this help in obtaining that goal through education, enforcement, and public awareness.