DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A 23-year-old woman was recently arrested in connection with a 2021 homicide in Danville.

On October 31, 2021, at around 3:10 a.m., officers responded to the OSF Emergency Room in reference to 19-year-old Deavyon Williams being treated for several stab wounds. Officers spoke with witnesses who stated Williams had been involved in an altercation with another woman in an area on Columbia Street. Witnesses said during the altercation, Williams was stabbed. Williams was pronounced dead on the same day of the incident.

During a follow-up investigation, police identified a suspect as 23-year-old Angel L. Luster-Hoskins of Danville.

A Vermilion County arrest warrant was issued for Luster-Hoskins. On Thursday, at around 4:15 p.m., Luster-Hoskins was taken into custody during a traffic stop in the area of Harmon Street and Williams Street. Luster-Hoskins is being held at the Danville Public Safety building and awaiting arraignment in Vermilion County Court. Her bond was set at $5,000,000.

Further inquiries into the charges or court appearances for Luster-Hoskins can be directed to the Vermilion County States Attorney’s Office.

The investigation continues and no other information is being released at this time. Anyone who has information regarding the incident is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.