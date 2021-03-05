Danville Police arrest man accused of beating father to death

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A 30-year-old man was arrested after he was accused of beating his father to death.

In a news release, Danville Police Commander Joshua Webb said officers were called the area of National Avenue and Williams Street around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday in regards to a fight. When they got there, police found a 55-year-old man lying on the ground. He was unconscious.

Webb said the man was bleeding from his face and head. He was taken to an Urbana hospital for treatment. On Thursday, officers found out the man died. His identity has not yet been released.

During their investigation, police learned the man was in a dispute with his son, which then turned physical and led to him being beaten and knocked unconscious.

Police identified the suspect in this case as Darrius Bryant. A warrant was issued for his arrest and he was found near East Main and Iowa Street. Bryant was arrested and taken to the Danville Public Safety Building.

He is now waiting on an arraignment hearing. He faces charges of murder and aggravated battery. His bond was set at $1 million.

Investigators are continuing to look into this crime. If you have any information about this case, call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250. You can also call Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.