DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people were recently arrested in connection with a retail theft that happened on Wednesday.

At around 8:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Danville Police were dispatched to the Lowe’s Store at 3636 North Vermilion Street in response to a report of a retail theft in progress and the suspects were leaving the scene in a maroon 2019 Chrysler 300.

While responding to the scene, officers observed the suspect vehicle in the area of Vermilion Street and Fairchild Street. They attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle but the driver of the vehicle refused to stop so a vehicle pursuit began. Police followed the vehicle to the area of Gilbert Street and Harrison Street where the driver attempted to turn westbound on Harrison Street but hit the curb and the vehicle stopped.

Police said the driver and passenger then exited the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot but they were taken into custody by responding officers. The driver was identified as 34-year-old Robin A. Brown.

Brown was taken into custody on preliminary charges of retail theft (over), obstructing a police officer, driving while suspended, aggravated fleeing and eluding and two outstanding arrest warrants from Champaign County and Cook County.

The passenger was identified as 22-year old-Korrie A. Clay. Clay was taken into custody on preliminary charges of retail theft (over) and obstructing a police officer.

Officers recovered the stolen items from the vehicle, which were various light fixtures and electronic items that had a total value of $2,780.

No one was hurt during this incident.

The investigation into this incident continues and no other information is being released at this time.

Anyone who has information regarding the incident is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250 or call Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS