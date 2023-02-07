DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville Police are investigating after a pizza delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint of the pizza he was delivering on Monday.

Police officials said the robbery happened in the area of Zeiter Court and Griffin Street. The victim told officers that he was delivering a pizza to an address in that area and had gotten out of his car when a man approached him, brandished a gun, and demanded the pizza. The victim complied with the demand and the offender left the area with the pizza. He was last seen running westbound toward Griffin. The victim was not physically hurt.

The suspect is described as a Black man with a medium height and build. He was wearing a black mask, a black coat and blue jeans.

Anyone who has information that can help Danville Police solve this crime is asked to call them at 217-431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-8477.