DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville Police Chief Chris Yates announced on Wednesday that multiple radar speed signs have been purchased and placed near Danville schools.

Danville Police shared on social media that there have been numerous complaints from school staff, parents and neighborhood residents concerned for the children’s safety during drop-off and dismissal time periods. They say people are speeding in school zones and the surrounding areas.

Officials said that many of those who are violating the speed limits are not recklessly disregarding the safety of the children in the area. They may not be paying attention to the time of day as they are getting back and forth to work, appointments, or other reasons for travel.

Danville School District 118, the Danville Police Department, and Danville Public Works are working together to address the complaints and concerns. Officials said they’ve purchased multiple radar speed signs and placed them in the areas with the most complaints. Police said the signs will help drivers be aware of their speed in areas with students.

Officials said the signs will:

Remind drivers of the speed limit in the posted areas.

Will register your speed and display it with bright LED lighting and tell you to “SLOW DOWN!” if you are speeding or “THANK YOU!” if you are going at or below the posted speed limit.

Will provide data on peak traffic times and indicate peak times in which there is excessive speeding.

Will reflect speed restrictions and changes during applicable hours in marked school speed zones.

Will not issue tickets automatically such as a Traffic Enforcement Camera.

Police said they believe that the vast majority of Danville drivers will comply with speed zones for the area’s children’s safety. However, police said there will be some who may disregard this plea.

The police department plans to assign traffic enforcement units to monitor and enforce the traffic speed zones. They said they don’t want to “catch” anyone, and hope that the speed limit reminders, especially around Danville schools, will be enough to address the problem.