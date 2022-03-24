DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Police officers said an 18-year-old was hurt after a shooting occurred early Thursday morning.

Danville Police were dispatched to an area on Skyline Drive at around 2 a.m. in response to a report of shots fired.

When officers arrived at the scene, they learned that a victim had arrived at the OSF emergency room with a gunshot wound. Officers then met with the victim – an 18-year-old with a gunshot wound to his buttocks. The victim told police he was walking in the area of the 900 block of Holiday Drive when he was struck by gunfire from an unknown direction.

Police also spoke with other witnesses who told them that they saw four men chasing after each other in the 900 block of Skyline Drive and two of them were shooting at one another.

According to Danville Police, these men were described to be in their early 20s and they wore dark-colored clothing.

No arrests have been made and no further suspect information is currently available.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.