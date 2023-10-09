DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Danville pastor known for his anti-violence activities is speaking out after a teenager was shot Sunday morning.

Police said the shooting happened at a basketball court near Fowler Avenue and Clyman Lane. The 14-year-old boy told police he heard shots being fired before one hit him in the back of the head. The boy is expected to be ok.

Police are still looking for who shot at the teen.

Mosaic City Church pastor LeStan Hoskins tries to steer kids away from violence. He said he doesn’t think shootings are an everyday problem, but it is something he wants to stop.

“It ebbs and flows. We have, you know, good times in our city, but then there’s bad times in our cities,” Hoskins said. “So, we just try to continue to reach out to the youth, continue to try to mentor them, help them to make better decisions.”

Hoskins reaches out to youth to give them a different route than a life on the streets.

There’s an alternative to violence in that, you know, they can walk away and there’s other options,” Hoskins said. “So that’s one of the things that we’re trying to instill and implement and help the youth here in our in our city.”

Hoskins said the early morning news on Sunday of a 14-year-old boy being shot in the head was a startling reminder of the violence he is trying to stop.

“One of the things for me is, when I was growing up, I would’ve appreciated having a safe spot, a place to go to, to hang out with,” Hoskins said. “And so what we want to do is we want to do that for the high school students here.”

This Friday, Hoskins is giving teenagers a safe spot at the local YMCA to go to after the high school football game. Hoskins said that event will be from 9:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. and all teens from Vermillion County are invited.

“No matter their circumstances, where you grow up from, you can still be successful,” Hoskins said. “And what I like about the community is, when people see you trying to better yourself, we support one another.”

As for the shooting on Sunday, police are asking anyone with information to call Danville Police or the Vermillion County Crime Stoppers.