DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA)–Pastor Frank McCullough of Mt. Olive Church in Danville is offering a monetary award for information leading to the arrest of the killer of Ronald Miller Jr.

Ronald Miller Jr was shot to death on Monday July 11th, 2022. McCullough said, ““I believe that all of the churches need to work together to bring the murderer of Ronald Miller Jr. to justice. It’s time for us to apply action behind the talk. I’m inviting other clergy to help raise at least $3,000 as a reward for anyone who has information leading to the arrest and conviction of the murderer of that young boy.”

The Reverend pledged $500 to start the fund. He is working with other pastors from Vermilion County to support the investigation by the Danville Police Department.