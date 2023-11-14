DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — An organization is aiming to help businesses in downtown Danville, and they’re handing out grants to do it.

Downtown Danville Incorporated is driving sustainable growth in the heart of the city. The money they hand out is meant to help with business maintenance, upkeep, and expansion. Lima Bean Glassworks is the latest recipient of the extra money. The organization gave $5,000 to help with interior renovations.

Downtown Danville Incorporated will be highlighting all of the small businesses during Small Business Saturday. They will be partnering with Vermilion Advantage, the Danville Area Visitor’s Bureau, the Library Foundation, and others for the holiday event. There will be a decorating contest, shopping bingo, carol singers, and Santa Claus.

The event will be on the Saturday after Thanksgiving, Nov. 25, and they encourage everyone to come out.