Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man who died in a shooting early Sunday morning in Danville.

Coroner Jane McFadden identified the victim as 31-year-old Jonathan E. Barry of Danville. McFadden added that Barry’s family has been notified and an autopsy will be performed on Monday.

Danville Police officers found Barry in a house near Cherry and Hazel Streets after responding to a reports of shots being fired. He had been shot several times and was already dead when they arrived.

An anonymous friend of Barry said he was a “good person” and a father of two girls. She said that she herself is heartbroken by his death and is hoping to see and end to gun violence.

Danville Police and McFadden’s office are still investigating Barry’s murder.