Danville moms have a new support group

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – It started after Samantha Stafford had her first baby. She started to experience postpartum depression and anxiety.

She’s not alone. The Illinois Department of Public Health said about half of new moms experience what they call the “Baby Blues”. Another 10 to 20% can experience more severe symptoms.

When Stafford went to her doctor to find help, she asked if there were any mom support groups around. Her doctor told her the closest one was in Champaign, 45 minutes away.

That’s when she realized other moms in Danville might be experiencing the same thing. So, she decided to start a group of her own.

“Being a new mom is really hard, it’s really hard. Sometimes you feel really alone and isolated, and I just wanted to let other moms know they’re not alone and they have a place to go,” she said.

Stafford said the moms can do crafts together, have a meal together, and bond with each other. She says there will be people from the church there to watch the kids as well. So, it will be truly focused on the moms.

MOPS stands for mothers of preschoolers. Danville is opening it up to pregnant women, all the way to moms with 5th graders.

Their first meeting is Tuesday. It starts at 9 a.m. at the Danville First Church of the Nazarene.