DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Three Kings of Peace program offers mentoring and social activities to kids in Danville. Now–the program is launching a summer-lunch program.

In a partnership with District 118, children from the TKP program go to Danville High School for lunch time every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Program Coordinator Kayla Verhoeven said it’s a great way to feed Danville’s youngest community members.

“Sometimes they get crackers, donuts, it just depends on what they’ve had in between,” said Verhoeven. “We don’t just load them up with sweets, they have good food.”

Eight-year-old Taj Gouard said he enjoys going to the high school and loves the different food options.

The sub sandwiches are good, I really like that,” said Gouard. “Their drinks are good. I like their drinks.”

Three Kings founder Frank McCullough said it’s encouraging to help families in need and the lunch program gives children the tools they need to succeed once school starts.

“Right now we’re experiencing 35-50 kids a day; we’re talking about at least 150 for the three day period that we’re here” said. McCullough. “Hopefully the kids that we get during the summer will make an impact not only on themselves but also kids that are around them, trying to learn their education.”

McCullough program runs until August and said parents who would like to sign their child up for the program can reach him at his number: 217-766-8735.