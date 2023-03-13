DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The two candidates for Mayor of the City of Danville will be featured in a Mayoral Forum tonight in Danville.

The event will be held in the Bremer Conference Center on the campus of Danville Area Community College from 6:30 to 8 p.mm, and will be moderated by longtime Danville news reporter Bill Pickett.

The incumbent, Mayor Rickey Williams, Jr., and challenger, Jackie Vinson, have confirmed their participation in the event.

While the questions will be directed to the candidates from the participating panelists, there will be an opportunity for the public to submit questions prior to the event. A form will be available on vermilioncountyfirst.com to submit questions, only questions that are directed to both candidates will be considered.

The event is open to the public. There will be a live radio broadcast on 1490 WDAN, along with audio and video streams available on the Vermilion County First website. Following the forum, a video of the event and an audio podcast will be available.

The event is being produced by Neuhoff Media, in cooperation with Danville Commercial News and supported by Danville Area Community College.