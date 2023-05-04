DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – The mayor of Danville is standing by his tie-breaking decision to pass a controversial ordinance targeting abortion access. Although it can’t take effect right away, Rickey Williams Jr. and half of Tuesday night’s city council members hope to prevent an abortion clinic from operating.

“No one has been harmed by this because it has not been technically enacted yet,” Williams told WCIA Wednesday. “So I’m not afraid of any lawsuits at this point.”

WCIA’s interview with Williams came after both Governor J.B. Pritzker and Attorney General Kwame Raoul issued statements reminding city leaders the ordinance is illegal under state law. The Reproductive Health Act (RHA) protects abortion as a fundamental right. Raoul commented: “any future attempt by the city of Danville to restrict the fundamental right to access abortion care would be a violation of Illinois law and will not go unchallenged.”

An amendment was pitched Sunday and approved alongside the ordinance Tuesday. It prevents the ordinance from taking effect until the matter is taken up by a court that rules in the city’s favor. So, Williams emphasized “nothing has technically changed” because the process could take years, if at all.

Throughout the interview, Williams cited remedying a purported “conflict” between federal and state law on the act of mailing abortion medication and/or supplies as his goal.

“Is the Comstock law prevalent in this case, or are the Illinois statutes the primary focus?” Williams said.

The city’s Corporation Counsel James Simon believes the 150-year-old federal Comstock Act does not apply here. During discussion among council members Tuesday, he referred to a Department of Justice opinion issued in December that found “Section 1461 of title 18 of the U.S. Code does not prohibit the mailing of certain drugs that can be used to perform abortions where the sender lacks the intent that the recipient of the drugs will use them unlawfully.”

“The advice from the DOJ is not binding legal statute. It’s simply that – an opinion and advisory guidance,” Williams told WCIA Wednesday.

Despite Simon’s conclusion, Williams also said: “The Comstock Act is explicit that basically, abortion materials cannot be mailed or shipped. The state law says every every woman has a right to an abortion. So clearly, those are [in] direct contradiction.”

On top of disagreement over whether a conflict between Illinois and federal law on this issue exists, members of the public clashed over religion and its place in the city council chamber Tuesday. When asked whether he believes there is ample separation of church and government in Danville on Wednesday, Williams said “absolutely.”

“I think one of the things you’ve heard repeatedly last night [Tuesday] is that there are several Christian aldermen who voted against this,” Williams said.

One of them was Ethan Burt, who, on his last night as alderman, said: “If this were to come back up, I invite my believing council members to remember the way of Jesus. He is the way, the truth and the life not through coercion, not through mandate.”

Burt voted “no,” calling the ordinance “misguided” although a “well-intentioned and noble pursuit to preserve life.”

In addition to Burt, Aldermen Heidi Wilson, Bob Iverson, Alesia Ford, Mike Puhr, Rick Strebing and Tricia Teague voted “no.” Aldermen Darren York, Carolyn Wands, James Poshard, Mike O’Kane, Sharon Pickering, Eve Ludwig and Robert Williams all voted to pass the ordinance.

“It took us four months to decide whether we could park RVs in your driveway. It’s taken us ten days to get to this point. I think we need a lot more consideration,” Iverson said during the meeting.

Still, half the council, plus the mayor, voted to push the ordinance forward. Williams told WCIA it started sometime last month after several aldermen requested it.

“They had read or heard about ordinances and other communities which enacted similar legislation,” Williams said.

The ordinance was proposed in response to an Indianapolis-based abortion clinic that came across the mayor’s radar roughly eight weeks ago when it made plans to move into the former Dillman Eye Care building at 600 N Logan Street. Attempts by reporters to reach the administrator of said clinic have so far been unsuccessful.

“This is not any kind of comprehensive health for women. This is literally just an abortion clinic,” Williams said.

Williams confirmed Wednesday the original ordinance was crafted by Jonathan Mitchell, a Texas-based attorney he says sent a letter offering to represent the city if it is sued.

In an email last week, Mitchell said: “Yes, I have offered to represent the city at no charge to the city or its taxpayers in any litigation arising out of the ordinance.” When asked whether his offer would stand if costs reached $1 million or more – as had been previously estimated by internal counsel – Mitchell responded: “This is on background: There’s no way the total cost will reach that much.”

If greenlit by a court down the road, the measure still won’t prevent a clinic from setting up shop, but it could provide a means by which they couldn’t perform abortions.

“I don’t have a stake. I’m not advocating pro-life, I’m not advocating pro-choice. I’m advocating what I see as Illinois law and the defects of the ordinance, which creates a problem with Illinois law,” Simon said Tuesday.

Simon also explained the amendment to the ordinance doesn’t protect the city from being sued.

“Very, very, very often, legislation is passed with an effective date down the road,” Simon said Tuesday. “States do that rather than effective immediately. And people file lawsuits for temporary restraining orders all the time.”

Among members of the public who spoke during nearly three hours of audience comments was Vermilion County’s sole OB/GYN, Dr. Bethany Halloran. She described other uses for medications she fears could be affected by the ordinance, like “emergent incidents of life-threatening uterine bleeding.”

“Restricting the delivery of these medications will not allow me to provide the standard of care that these women deserve,” Halloran said Tuesday. “Put simply, it will unnecessarily endanger the lives of women and could very well lead to preventable death.”

Halloran declined an interview Wednesday, but said: “At this time, I think it would be more beneficial to allow the legality of this ordinance work itself out before I would be willing to make more public comment. As I mentioned last night [Tuesday], the medications are utilized for other medical treatment and shouldn’t be restricted. My hope though is that the legal system in Illinois prevails and the ordinance will be halted as per the new addendum to the ordinance.”

On the issue of medications that are used to treat both abortions and other conditions, Williams referenced the language used in the ordinance, saying: “it says specifically for the intent of using them for abortion. So people would still be able to receive their medication and their life-saving treatment for other things.”

But on Tuesday, Simon said the ordinance is “vague” on this topic, raising the question of determining intent.

“When does somebody know about the intent?” Simon said. “I think the ordinance is poorly written, and I believe it would interfere. Plus it violates the Pharmacy Practice Act.”

On how Danville police would enforce the ordinance if eventually effective, Williams said the city has no full plan yet.

Another topic of discussion Tuesday night was a lack of labor and delivery services in Danville. One member of the public addressed an OSF unit that closed last fall. WCIA followed up with OSF. The following statement was provided.