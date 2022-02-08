Danville, Ill. (WCIA) – A new restaurant in Danville wants a gaming license, but the city will have to change some rules for that to happen.

The Big Easy has been serving Cajun food and hosting events for the past year. Now, they are pursuing a gaming license. But only 30 establishments can have a gaming license in Danville, so the owner asked the City Council to increase that number. Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. is on board.

“We’re hoping to address this issue so that we can make the playing field level for all bars and restaurants in Danville,” Mayor Williams said. “But in this case, it happens to particularly affect The Big Easy.”

The city may add new classifications for gaming licenses. They’re considering allowing any restaurant to obtain one so they may compete equally. However, places like gas stations and liquor stores would be subject to different rules.

The Big Easy currently has three employees, including the owner, Cherre Scheffer. She says having a license would make it easier to hire more people and pay the bills. Also, it would give customers another fun way to “get off their phones.”

“With that extra money that gaming brings in, it will only help in making this place even better and bigger to serve customers and the people of Danville,” Scheffer said.

The Big Easy is on a waiting list to officially receive a license. They were approved by the state last month.