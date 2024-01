DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Steve White has been appointed as Danville Mass Transit’s new director.

White was sworn in Tuesday night at the City Council meeting. He has been with Mass Transit since 2022.

White said it’s a lot of responsibility, but he is ready to to start the process.

“I would sure like to see the ridership back pre-pandemic,” he said. “You know, since then, it’s pretty much hurt everybody, every business.”

The former director will stay on for two months to help with the transition.