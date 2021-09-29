Danville man wanted after pushing his girlfriend off balcony, then dumping her body in an alley

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Danville man is facing charges after police say he shoved his girlfriend off a seventh-floor balcony in Saint Louis.

29-year-old Cameron Creamer is accused of domestic assault and kidnapping. He has not been caught.

Paramedics found Creamer’s girlfriend on June 30th. She survived the fall, but she was found naked and unable to move. She told paramedics she and Creamer got into an argument at a hotel. That’s when she says he pushed her, threw her into a car and dumped her in an alley.

Creamer has a prior robbery, domestic assault and abuse, and theft convictions in Illinois. If you know where he is please call Saint Louis police.