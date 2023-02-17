DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Danville man will spend the next 85 years in prison for two crimes he was found guilty of during a 2019 murder.

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced on Friday the sentencing of Denzel Aldridge, 24, for first degree murder and possession of a weapon by a felon. Aldridge, who was found guilty of those crimes in October, was sentenced to five years in prison for the weapon charge and 80 for the murder charge. He will be required to serve 100% of his murder sentence.

The charges stem from the murder of 25-year-old Roosevelt Anderson on April 24, 2019. A jury determined that Aldridge and several others were tracking Anderson through the Fair Oaks housing complex in Danville; they subsequently caught up to and assaulted him. Aldridge was determined to have been the one who killed Anderson, bludgeoning him with a gun before shooting him in the head.

“While nothing will make up for the grief to Roosevelt Anderson’s loved ones, it is my hope this sentence will bring some degree of healing,” Raoul said. “Working with the state’s attorney’s office and law enforcement agencies across Illinois, I will continue to ensure the victims of gun violence receive justice.”

Aldridge was prosecuted by a joint effort between Raoul’s office and the Vermilion County State’s Attorney’s Office.

“Yesterday’s sentence handed down by Judge Hall clearly demonstrates that when the good people of our community convict violent gang members for terrorizing innocent citizens in the street they will be held accountable,” said Vermilion County State’s Attorney Jacqueline M. Lacy. “I would like to take this opportunity to thank Attorney General Kwame Raoul and his entire staff for their assistance to the State’s Attorney’s Office in the prosecution of this murderer. Our continued partnership in the ongoing battle against violent crime truly is an asset to Vermilion County.”

Aldridge is the second person to be tried, convicted and sentenced for their role in Anderson’s murder; Percy Freeman was sentenced last April to serve 40 years in prison. Two others charged in connection to the murder – Tavares Mitchell and Tariq Wilson – were found not guilty on all charges in 2020.