DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Danville man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for killing a man and disposing of his body in Vermilion County more than three years ago.

The Vermilion County State’s Attorney’s Office said in a statement that Dillon Steele was sentenced on Friday after he pleaded guilty to first-degree murder. Steele will be required to serve 100% of the sentence and must serve three years of parole after release.

In pleading guilty, Steele admitted to killing Anthony Rauch in February of 2020. Melinda Warfel, Rauch’s ex-wife, testified to a grand jury that she had an ongoing relationship with both Rauch and Steele. Prior to Feb. 15, 2020, she and Steele had discussed murdering Rauch and disposing of his body.

On February 15, 2020, Steele entered Warfel’s home in Paris, where Rauch was still living, and stabbed him to death. He then transported Rauch’s body to Indianola, where he burned the body and buried some of the remains. The remains were found two months later and identified through DNA evidence.

Warfel pleaded guilty in November to dismembering a human body and was also sentenced to 30 years in prison, the State’s Attorney’s Office said.

The State’s Attorney’s Office also said that part of Steele’s sentencing included a victim impact statement from Betty Johnson, Rauch’s mother.

“You killing him in the horrific way you did took away so much more than just his life,” Johnson said. “You took something away from each person who loved and cared about him.”

In the statement announcing Steele’s sentencing, State’s Attorney Jaqueline Lacy thanked the Vermilion County Sheriff’s Office for their help in investigating the case.