DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Danville man will spend the next 20 years in prison after was found guilty of multiple crimes, including shooting someone, over the course of three years.

Jacqueline Lacy, the Vermilion County State’s Attorney said Brandon Pluskis was charged with felonies in three separate court cases. Two of the felonies were methamphetamine possession and possession of a firearm without a FOID card in two of the cases, Class 2 and 3 felonies, respectively. The third felony, however, was more serious – aggravated battery with a firearm, a Class X felony. He pleaded guilty to all of the charges against him and was sentenced to consecutive prison terms for each crime.

The first crime Pluskis was sentenced for happened in 2020. Lacy said Danville Police responded to a call of man with a knife and officers encountered Pluskis when they arrived. A search of his person found over five grams of meth, for which he was sentenced to four years in prison.

Lacy added that Pluskis was on bond for this crime when officers found he unlawfully had a gun in his possesion. In March of 2021, Pluskis made threats to shoot a person, banging on the door of their home and then texting them threats. Responding officers interviewed him and a search of his person found a loaded .38 revolver. Ineligible to have a FOID card, Pluskis was given another four-year sentence for possessing the gun.

Pluskis’ most serious crime occurred in August of 2022, while he was again on bond. Evidence presented in court showed that Pluskis was walking with another person when someone else rode past on their bike. Lacy did not say why, but Pluskis announced he was going to shoot the bike rider.

Pluskis then opened fire and struck the victim, who fell off his bike and started walking to find help. The victim was taken by responding officers to the hospital for treatment while Pluskis was identified as the shooter by multiple witnesses. The gun he used was never recovered.

Pluskis was sentenced to 12 years in prison for the shooting, of which he must serve at least 85 percent.

Addressing Pluskis’ status as a repeat offender, Lacy said in a press release, “Repeat offenders will be held accountable by my office. There are inherent risks to public safety when violent offenders are not held in jail until their case is resolved.”

Lacy also thanked the Danville Police Department for their work in these cases.