URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A Danville man will spend the next 16 years in prison following his conviction on federal drug trafficking charges.

Prosecutors said James Phillips, 34, was sentenced on Friday after he previously pleaded guilty to three charges: possession of 500 grams or more methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of a gun as a felon and carrying a gun during and in relation to drug trafficking crimes. He could have been sentenced to life in prison for the possession of methamphetamine charge.

Phillips was arrested during a traffic stop in Danville, prosecutors said. During the stop, officers discovered a backpack belonging to Phillips, a passenger, that contained 4.5 pounds of pure meth, two guns and several thousand dollars.

At the time, prosecutors added, Phillips was on mandatory parole in connection to a State of Illinois conviction for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. He also has three prior convictions for controlled substance offenses.

At Phillips’ sentencing, Judge Colin Bruce is said to have told Phillips that his behavior was something Bruce would expect to see from someone younger. Explaining why 16 years was a just sentence, Bruce told Phillips “You need to stop and figure out where your life is going.”

The case was investigated by the Danville Police Department and Vermilion County Metropolitan Enforcement Group. The Vermilion County State’s Attorney’s Office assisted in Phillips’ prosecution.