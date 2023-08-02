DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A man from Danville will spend the next 25 years in prison after he was found guilty of predatory criminal sexual assault.

Earl Mikell, 26, was sentenced last week for crimes he committed over a decade earlier. Prosecutors said that during a one-year period from February of 2011 to February of 2012, Mikell used his hands to make physical contact with the sex organ of a child who was under the age of 13 at the time.

“My office and I will fight to ensure that the children and families of Vermilion County may live without fear of sexual predators in our community,” said Vermilion County State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy. “These perpetrators will be held responsible for their criminal actions.”

Mikell will be required to serve 85% of his sentence. Once released from prison, he will spend anywhere from three years to life on parole.