DANVILLE. Ill. (WCIA) — Police in Danville are on the lookout for a missing person.

A Facebook post from the Danville Police Department says 62-year-old John Adams was last seen around May 31 near 71st Street and Stony Avenue in Chicago.

Investigators say Adams, who is from Danville, was visiting family in Chicago and never returned.

If you have any information on Adams’ location, officers ask that you contact the Danville Police at 217-431-2250.