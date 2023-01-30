DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A 35-year-old Danville man is recovering in the hospital after he was shot over the weekend.

Danville Police said the shooting happened Saturday evening in the area of Seminary and Porter Streets. Officers were dispatched to that location at 7 p.m. for a report of a gunshot victim; they found the victim with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. He was taken to the hospital where he is listed in serious, but stable condition.

Danville Police added that the victim told officers he and a friend were inside a home on Porter when they heard a knock on the door. While the victim was checking to see who was knocking, someone started shooting from the outside, hitting the victim. The victim’s friend reported seeing two Black men standing at the door before the shooting happened.

The investigation is ongoing and so far, no one has been arrested. Anyone who has information about the shooting is asked to call either Danville Police (217-431-2250) or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers (217-446-8477).