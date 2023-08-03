DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Danville man was sentenced on Thursday to 10 years in prison after he was pleaded guilty to shooting his friend almost two years ago.

Andre Parchman, 20, was charged with aggravated battery with a firearm in connection to the Nov. 24, 2021, shooting. Evidence presented in court showed that Parchman and his friends were walking around at night when one of them suggested looking for valuables in cars. As the plan was being discussed, for reasons unknown, Parchman pulled out a gun and shot his friend.

Parchman fled the scene, but later turned himself in after being identified in the investigation. He initially denied involvement, but when confronted with video evidence, Parchman admitted to being present.

On Thursday, he reached a plea deal with prosecutors that saw him reverse his plea of not guilty and apologize in court. He added that he was paranoid due to drug use when he shot the victim.

He was promptly sentenced to 10 years in prison but was given credit for 611 days he already spent in custody.

In a statement announcing the sentencing, State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy said the victim and witnesses cooperated with the prosecution throughout the investigation and court process, which she thanked them for.

“The safety of our community depends on those who bravely come forward and work with law enforcement and the State’s Attorney’s office so that we may all join together to stop gun violence,” Lacy said.

Parchman will spend an additional 18 months on mandatory parole after his release from prison.