DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A 68-year-old man from Danville has died following a motorcycle crash in that city over the weekend.

The crash happened Friday night around 11:40 p.m. near the intersection of 3rd and Gilbert Streets. Police officials said the driver of the motorcycle was seriously injured in the crash and was transported to an area hospital, where he later died.

The investigation revealed that a Honda Civic was driving northbound on Gilbert and tried to make a lefthand turn. The motorcycle was driving southbound when it hit the Civic, officials said.

The driver of the Civic, a 30-year-old man from Westville, was not hurt.

Due to the seriousness of the crash, Danville Police requested the help of the Illinois State Police to conduct a crash reconstruction investigation. Danville Police are awaiting the results of that investigation, which remains ongoing.

Anyone who can provide further details about what happened is asked to contact Danville Police at 217-431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-8477.