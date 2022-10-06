VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A man from Danville is dead following a crash on U.S. Route 150 Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened near Oakwood just after 4 p.m. State troopers said their investigation revealed the victim was driving a Dodge Charger eastbound when he tried to pass another vehicle. A pickup truck was driving westbound through that location at the time and was hit head-on by the Charger.

The driver of the Charger was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Troopers said his identity is being withheld pending next-of-kin notification; they only said he is 68 years old and from Danville.

The driver of the pickup truck, 35-year-old Michael Palmer of Danville, was taken to the hospital. He is expected to be ok.

The crash shut Route 150 down for nearly three-and-a-half hours as troopers and emergency personnel worked the scene. The crash remains under investigation.