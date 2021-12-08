Danville man is heartbroken after his truck was stolen and then totaled

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – It was a night one man never expected to happen. Steve Humphreys got a call Danville police were trying to get a hold of him.

That’s when he found out his truck was stolen, and totaled. Humpreys said he’s had the truck for decades, and it was his only form of transportation. Seeing it crashed, broke his heart.

“I look out there and it’s gone, and then they called and tell me, and then when I got there to the scene, it just. It was so mangled,” he said. “We just wanted to know why you know why.”

The man who stole and crashed his truck has been arrested.

Humphreys is on a limited income and got nothing from insurance. So, he said he can’t afford a new car. That’s why his friends are now stepping up to help.

Tracey Stitt wants to raise money for him to buy a new truck. She said Humphreys was born with the most severe form of Hemophilia, and at the age of 5, he lost his right arm in a car accident.

She said he spent most of his life growing up in the hospital and still has medical issues he deals with, but she says he never asks for help. She said he now needs everyone’s help. She said she wants to spread the word that goodness and kindness can prevail.

Donations can be dropped off or mailed to “Wags to Riches Dog Grooming Salon.” That address is 2902 E. Mail St. Danville, IL. 61832. You can make checks payable to Steve Humphreys, or you can call at 217-597-3857.