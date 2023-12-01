DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Women’s Care Clinic in Danville celebrated the biggest walk-run fundraiser they’ve ever had. They say it’s mostly thanks to the actions of one individual.

Paul DeArmond raised $44,000 helping the clinic surpass its $70,000 goal. He said his unique upbringing led him toward the path of giving back. DeArmond was adopted as a baby and diagnosed with fetal alcohol syndrome at birth. It’s a condition that slows down brain development and affects learning. Regardless, he went to churches, knocked on doors and even did Facebook live events for donations. DeArmond said it’s all about making a difference.

“I know how valuable a place like the Women’s Care Clinic is, that makes me want to raise even more money,” DeArmound said. “It makes me feel really good to help.”

The executive director Mariah Hanson said this will help with medical services, babies, women in need and parents in the area.