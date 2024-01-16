DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Three years after the crime, a jury found 20-year-old Terrion Tinsley guilty of killing two out of three victims in a homicide incident in Danville.

Tinsley was convicted on Friday for his role in the murders of Nathaniel Gentry and Cordell Reed, Sr. Tinsley was 16-years-old at the time. He now faces 40 years to life in prison.

Until his sentencing hearing, Tinsley will remain in custody without bond.

According to court testimony, three suspects, including Tinsley, were invited to Reed’s home on the night of Jan. 22, 2020. They planned to steal his marijuana.

“These victims were at home playing cards with each other, having a good time. They were

friends who grew up in Danville, who were simply spending time together,” said State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy, who prosecuted the case.

Tinsley and the two other suspects entered the home wearing latex gloves under knit gloves.

The next day, a family member found Gentry, Reed and Anthony Jones each stabbed and beaten to death. Danville Police were called to the scene near Elm and Cherry Streets.

After the night of the crime, it wasn’t long before a passerby noticed three pairs of latex gloves in storm drains less than two blocks away from the scene. These gloves and several other pieces of evidence were presented in court, where a forensic scientist with the Illinois State Police confirmed that Tinsley’s DNA was found inside one of them.

A forensic pathologist also demonstrated how the victims, all in their 60s, died from multiple stab wounds and several blunt force trauma injuries.

The suspects were all in their teens at the time of the crime, ranging from 16 to 18 years old. One defendant awaits trail, while the other pled guilty to robbery and agreed to testify in court for Tinsley’s conviction.

“The jury’s verdict of guilty against Terrion Tinsley sends a strong message that the people of Vermilion County are tired of the senseless violence. The jury spoke for the victims today,” Lacy said. “Without the cooperation of these brave witnesses, the Danville Police Department and the Illinois State Police, this prosecution would not have been possible.”

The third defendant is set for trial in May.