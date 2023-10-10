DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A police chase and crash in Danville two weeks ago has turned deadly after one of the victims in that crash died over the weekend.

The Champaign County Coroner’s Office said 74-year-old William J. Marietta passed away Sunday night at Carle Hospital in Urbana. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

Marietta was critically hurt the night of Sept. 25 when his pickup truck was hit by a car Danville Police were chasing. Danville Police officials said officers recognized the car as being driven by a 22-year-old man whom they knew had his license revoked.

The driver refused to stop for officers and led them on a chase through town. Officials added that he threw a handgun out the window, which was later recovered.

The chase ended at the intersection of Voorhees and Gilbert Streets, when the suspect crashed his car into Marietta’s pickup truck. Marietta was critically hurt and later died. His 33-year-old passenger was listed in stable condition, as was the suspect.

Due to the circumstances of the crash, Danville Police requested assistance from the Illinois State Police to investigate and the Vermilion County State’s Attorney began a review of the case to decide on charges.

WCIA reached out to both the State Police and State’s Attorney’s Office for updates. Both said the investigation is ongoing could not provide additional information.