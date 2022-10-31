DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Danville man has been found guilty of two crimes in the 2019 murder of a Vermilion County man.

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul said Denzel Aldridge, 24, was found guilty on Friday of first-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon. These crimes are punishable by up to 45 and 14 years in prison, respectively.

Evidence presented in court, which included surveillance footage, showed that Aldridge was directly responsible for the murder of 25-year-old Roosevelt Anderson on April 24, 2019. Prosecutors said Aldridge and several other people tracked Anderson through the Fair Oaks housing complex in Danville, caught up to him and began beating him. Aldridge was determined to have been the one who then shot Anderson in the head, killing him.

“I am pleased with the jury’s decision and pray it brings some degree of healing to the family and friends of Roosevelt Anderson,” Raoul said. “I am committed to continuing to work with state’s attorney’s offices and law enforcement agencies across the state to stem the tide of gun violence in Illinois.”

Raoul’s office worked with the Vermilion County State’s Attorney’s Office in prosecuting the case.

“Friday’s jury verdict of guilty against Denzel Aldridge clearly demonstrates that the good people of our community simply will not stand for violent gang members murdering and robbing innocent citizens in the street,” said State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy. “I would like to thank the Danville Police Department for their hard work in this case. I also would like to take this opportunity to thank Attorney General Kwame Raoul and his entire staff for their assistance to the State’s Attorney’s Office in the prosecution of this murderer. Our continued partnership in the ongoing battle against violent crime truly is an asset to Vermilion County.”

Another man, Percy Freeman, was also found guilty for his role in the murder and was sentenced to 40 years in prison.