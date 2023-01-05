DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Danville man is facing murder charges in connection to a stabbing that left another Danville man dead earlier this week.

Jesse Landers, 41, is charged with first degree murder after Danville Police officials said he stabbed the victim in the neck following a verbal dispute. The Vermilion County State’s Attorney reviewed the case and charged Landers with murder; he remains in custody awaiting arraignment.

The stabbing happened Tuesday night in the area of Harmon and Madison Streets. Danville Police were informed at 9:21 p.m. of someone laying in the street at that location and found the wounded victim. He confirmed that he had been stabbed but could provide no further information due to receiving treatment. He was eventually taken to Carle Hospital in Urbana.

Danville Police were notified approximately 12 hours later that the victim had passed away. As officers continued to investigate, they determined the circumstances of the stabbing and identified Landers as the suspect. He was later found and arrested in the area of Woodbury and Chandler Streets.

The victim’s identity has not been released yet as Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup notifies his family. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who has further information about this crime is asked to call Danville Police at 217-431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-8477.