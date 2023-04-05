DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The United States Attorney’s Office Central District of Illinois released a statement that a grand jury returned a superseding indictment charging a Danville man with carjacking and murder.

Kevin Marshall, 32, of Danville, was charged for allegedly carjacking and murdering 28-year-old Daniel Walter from Williamsport, Ind., on or about April 25, 2020, during a carjacking where Marshall took Walter’s 2005 Ford F-150.

Officials said the superseding indictment also alleges that Marshall illegally possessed three firearms as a felon, including a Taurus 9mm handgun, a Colt .45 caliber handgun, and a Phoenix Arms .22LR caliber handgun. This was between April 14, 2020, and Aug.18, 2020.

Prior to this situation, the superseding indictment includes special findings by the grand jury alleging that Marshall has a prior state conviction for second-degree murder that involved his use of a firearm against another person, and that Marshall allegedly committed the carjacking and murder of Walter after substantial planning and premeditation, expecting to obtain valuable items.

The superseding indictment further alleges that Marshall used the Taurus 9mm handgun to murder Walter on or about April 25, 2020, during a carjacking where Marshall took Walter’s 2005 Ford F-150.

Marshall is also charged with allegedly possessing more than 50 grams of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute between July 24, 2020, and August 18, 2020, and with carrying the Taurus 9mm and Colt .45 caliber firearms during and in relation to the methamphetamine trafficking.

Marshall was previously arrested in Danville on August 18, 2020, and was charged in the United States District Court for the Central District of Illinois with the possession of firearms by a felon on August 3, 2021. Marshall has remained in pretrial detention since that time.

If convicted, officials said the maximum statutory penalties for the charges of carjacking resulting in death and murder using a firearm during and in relation to the carjacking are up to life imprisonment or the death penalty.

Agencies participating in the investigation include the Danville Police Department; the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Springfield Field Office; the Illinois State Police; the U.S. Marshals Service; the Vermilion County Sheriff’s Office; and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Bryan D. Freres and Eugene L. Miller are representing the government in the prosecution in coordination and cooperation with Vermilion County State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy.

The state’s attorney also stated that a superseding indictment is merely an accusation. The defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.