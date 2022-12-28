MONGOMERY COUNTY, Ind. (WCIA) — Indiana State Police reported that 18-year-old Keshawn Cotton of Danville was charged with speeding in a stolen car, among other charges.

Deputies say Cotton was going over 100 mph on I-74. That’s when Indiana State Trooper Alaina Thomen pursued the Ford F-150 truck before losing sight of him.

Officials say dispatch later got a call of a Ford F-150 truck that crashed into a tree, at the intersection of Union Street and Centerville Road in Waynetown, Ind.

When officers arrived they say the truck was abandoned, and later found Cotton, who was taken into custody. Deputies say Cotton gave the Trooper a false name and the Ford F-150 was reported stolen from Chicago.

Preliminary charges include resisting law enforcement with a vehicle and theft of a vehicle, Level 6 felonies, false informing and identifying statement, Class A misdemeanors, leaving the scene of a property damage crash, a Class B misdemeanor, and reckless driving, a Class C misdemeanor.

Trooper Thomen was assisted by Troopers from the Lafayette Post, Indiana State Police CSI, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Fountain County Sheriff’s Office, Crawfordsville Police Department, and Froedges Towing.