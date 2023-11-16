DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A suspect has been taken into custody after an 18-year-old was shot in Danville Wednesday evening.

Danville Police responded to the area of Main Street and State Street just after 6:00 p.m. Officers found an 18-year-old who was shot in the leg. The victim, a man from Danville, claimed he was walking in the area when a man began verbally threatening him. The situation escalated as the victim tried to leave and was struck by gunfire. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to be okay.

After an investigation, the suspect was identified as 27-year-old Kaydo T. Moreman. He was arrested Thursday morning on initial charges of aggravated battery with a firearm and possession of firearm by a felon.

The Vermilion County State’s Attorney has yet to file formal charges. Moreman is currently being held at the Danville Public Safety Building.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Danville Police at 217-431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-TIPS.