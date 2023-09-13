DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A 46-year-old man from Danville is under arrest after police said they identified him as a suspect in an overnight shooting.

The shooting happened Tuesday night around 8:22 p.m. in the area of Beechwood Drive and Fowler Avenue. Police said they determined Deponshia Davis and the 37-year-old victim were involved in an altercation and shots were fired. The victim was shot once in the abdomen but is expected to be ok.

Davis was arrested a few hours later at 1 a.m. in the area of Grace Street and Utah Avenue. He is in custody at the Danville Public Safety Building, where he awaits arraignment on charges of aggravated battery with a firearm and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Anyone who has additional information that can help is asked to contact the Danville Police Department at 217-431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-8477.