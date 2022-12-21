DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Danville man is under arrest after police said he broke into and stole from a Casey’s General Store early Wednesday morning.

Police said they found Joshua C. Hale, 38, four blocks away from a Casey’s located at 2101 East Main Street that was broken into around 2:30 a.m. Officers responded to that store after the burglar alarm was set off and found evidence of forced entry and several items missing.

Officers said that upon questioning Hale and reviewing video footage from the business, they developed probable cause to arrest him. They added that Hale tried to resist when he was arrested and officers found drug paraphernalia on his person.

Hale was taken to the Vermilion County Jail, where he remains in custody. He’s been charged with burglary, obstructing and resisting a peace officer and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The investigation into the break-in at Casey’s is ongoing. Anyone with additional information is asked to call Danville Police at 217-431-2250.