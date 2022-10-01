DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Danville Public Library is hosting a book fair on Saturday.

The book fair is from 11a.m. to 2p.m. and features local authors, farmers, publishers, and crafts for sale in tents. The Berry Cool Farmers Market partnered with the DPL for this event.

There are story-times, book readings, and a panel discussion with featured authors.

The featured authors speaking include: Betty R. Anderson, Jake Aurelian, Donna Carlene, Charles Davis, Ray Elliott, Jane Lanie, Kaighla Rises, Karl Witsman, and Rob Witzel.