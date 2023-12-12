DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Wednesday marks the birthday of a Danville legend.

Dick Van Dyke is an actor best known for the classic sitcom, “The Dick Van Dyke Show,” and timeless films like “Mary Poppins” and “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.” Van Dyke turns 98 years old on Dec. 13. His childhood home is still standing tall in his neighborhood on Hazel Street.

Dick Van Dyke’s childhood home in Danville.

Danville Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. said the city is still unclear on future plans for the house, but they will never forget Van Dyke and his legacy.

“Dick Van Dyke is not only a famous Danville-ian, but he’s one of the most famous people in the world,” Williams said. “I mean, he’s been in the entertainment business for, gosh, over seven decades at this point. The longevity and the joy that he’s brought to people for generations is something to be cherished and treasured.”

He said the city is planning to get the local theater to show the CBS special highlighting his life. The special will air on Dec. 21.