DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — School may be closed but Danville’s ‘Three Kings of Mentoring’ center is open.

The program, located inside the recreation room of Mount Olive Baptist Church, provides kids ages five and up with a safe space to have fun. Reverend Frank McCullough said the program is necessary.

“More and more things are getting away from helping our young people,” McCullough said.

Ed Butler, president of the NAACP of Danville, and member of the Three Kings of Peace, said it’s important to teach the kids valuable lessons they can take with them beyond the program.

“What we teach within our mentoring is to build the next leader up,” Butler said.

Nineteen-year-old Nathaniel Jones has known McCullough and Butler since he was in sixth grade.

“They gave me my first job experience,” Jones said. “I really work with them a lot, I help them out and they call me.”

Jones said patience and being a leader are the most valuable things he’s learned during the program and thinks more kids should be a part of it.

“You have to look up to somebody before you can become a leader,” Jones said. “Most people think you’re being a leader, you’re not going to follow anybody because you’re a leader. I’ll say that’s the most important lesson out of everything.”

McCullough is looking to expand the program to a new building that they bought near Garfield Park. He said the space will have a library, classroom and a place for activities like skating and car racing.