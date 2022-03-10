DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – It has been a long time coming, but today, Danville moved one step closed to breaking ground on a casino.

Danville Development LLC went before the Illinois Gaming Board Thursday in Chicago.

They made a virtual presentation outlining the company’s suitability, and addressed requirements for the proposed Golden Nugget Casino.

The Gaming Board voted unanimously that the LLC is preliminary suitable for an owners license.

That is a step forward, but it is not the final licensure. Danville Mayor said he is ready for the future.

A ground-breaking ceremony could happen in less than two months.

That would be located on Eastgate Drive, off Interstate-74 on Danville’s east side.