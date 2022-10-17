DANVILLE, Ill (WCIA) — The City of Danville has created a new text alert system.

People who sign up for the text alerts will receive updates on their phones, including upcoming events, road closures and more.

According to Vermilion County First, members of City Community Relations, Finance, and Information Services chose TextMyGov for the texting services as a resource to improve city-to-citizen communications.

To receive the text alerts, text ‘CITYOFDANVILLE’ to 91896. When prompted, reply with “YES.”

When the City of Danville is closed, you can text 217-920-0927 with a keyword like “Events” or “Parks” to find the related information you are looking for.