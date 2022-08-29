DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A hotel in Danville was evacuated Monday morning for a gas leak.
According to Danville Fire Chief Donald McMasters, the Danville Fire and Police Departments were called to the Days Inn on North Gilbert Street around 8:30 a.m. for a chlorine gas release in the basement.
The hotel was evacuated and the nearby VFW opened up as a cooling center for the displaced hotel occupants.
Hazardous Material Technicians contained the leak and used ventilation fans to clear the air. The evacuation order for the hotel was lifted around 2 p.m.
Several individuals were injured from the gas leak and treated by paramedics. No first responders were injured.