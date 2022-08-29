DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A hotel in Danville was evacuated Monday morning for a gas leak.

According to Danville Fire Chief Donald McMasters, the Danville Fire and Police Departments were called to the Days Inn on North Gilbert Street around 8:30 a.m. for a chlorine gas release in the basement.

The hotel was evacuated and the nearby VFW opened up as a cooling center for the displaced hotel occupants.

Photo courtesy of Danville Fire Chief Don McMasters

Hazardous Material Technicians contained the leak and used ventilation fans to clear the air. The evacuation order for the hotel was lifted around 2 p.m.

Several individuals were injured from the gas leak and treated by paramedics. No first responders were injured.