DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — They’ve served their country and have continued serving by giving local Veterans full military honors at their funerals. Operation Honor Guard is celebrating it’s 10th anniversary. WCIA’s Brandon Merano went to a veteran’s funeral in Danville and saw first hand how important local honor guards are to military families and the veterans who sacrificed so much for our country.

“These stones out here represent quite a bit of history and people who have really honored their country,” said Danville Honor Guard member Gerry Arnholdt.

Arnhohldt is one of more than a dozen members of Danville’s Honor Guard chapter. His group provides military honors at hundreds of funerals each year.

“Honorable very honorable I think it’s very respectful and the way they honor the family in such a special way,” added Danville resident Thomas Rose.

