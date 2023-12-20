DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville Public Works announced holiday garbage collection periods for Christmas through New Year.

City officials said all garbage routes will operate one day behind during the weeks of Dec. 24 and Dec. 31. Therefore, trash collections will be done Tuesday through Friday of both weeks.

Extra holiday trash may be placed outside of bins on Dec. 26 through 29 for collection. Wrapping paper and packages must be broken down and put into plastic garbage bags, and large packages must be broken down and tied into manageable bundles. All extra trash must be placed at least four feet from your garbage bin.

On Jan. 2 to 5 and Jan. 8 to 11, live trees will be collected. Trees should be also be placed at least four feet away from your garbage bin. Christmas trees with and without flock (fake snow made of synthetic powder) will all be collected, though flocked trees will be picked up by garbage trucks, and unflocked trees will be picked up by yard waste trucks.

Any remaining yard waste in garbage bins and bags will also be collected during the 2-week January period. Bags should be set curbside.

Questions or concerns may be directed to Danville’s Public Works office by calling 217-431-2288.