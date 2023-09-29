DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Nearly a century’s worth of Danville history is going up for sale this weekend.

A large collection of historical pieces belonging to Milbra Judd is becoming available through an estate sale. Judd was a Danville fanatic who collected the pieces throughout her life. People can expect to find anything and everything, from historical pictures to vintage items.

Judd’s daughter Marilee is the owner of the auction gallery the estate sale is happening at. She hopes the collectables will go to someone who values them and that their sale continues her mother’s legacy and love for Danville.

“It’s her lifetime collection, yet you are giving it to someone who really enjoys it and hopes they will treasure it like she did,” Judd said. “This will give somebody her legacy and maybe it will increase their love of Danville and love of history.”

The sale will take place at Judd’s Action Gallery at 812 North Vermilion Street. Hours will be 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday.