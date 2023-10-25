DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Danville High School Music Department will be performing their 25th Annual Salute to Veterans Concert on Nov. 9.

The free concert will be at 6:00 p.m. in the Danville High School auditorium. The concert will include the DHS Wind Ensemble, Orchestra and Madrigals. There will be an Armed Forces Salute honoring each branch of the Armed Forces, and they will play a variety of music selections, including the official National March “Stars and Stripes Forever” by John Philip Sousa.

The Honor Guard will present the colors as DHS students narrate the event. Anyone and everyone is invited to attend the concert and salute our Veterans. For questions, contact Ryan Krapf by phone at 217-444-1541.