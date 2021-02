DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — This June, Danville High School will graduate its 150th class. To help them celebrate, the school is asking all alumni to send in a short video of themselves from wherever life taken them.

They said that in the video, state your name, graduation year, where you are, what you are doing and finish with “I am proud to be a Danville Viking.”

Videos can be emailed to bacysm@danville188.org at any time.